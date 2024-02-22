‘To The Little Girl I Met At 17 Who Has Blossomed To A Virtuous Woman’ – Pastor Jerry Eze Celebrates Wife

The founder of Streams of Joy International, pastor Jerry Eze, reminisces about meeting his wife, Eno, at the age of 17, celebrating her transformation into a virtuous woman in a heartfelt tribute.

Eno celebrated another year of life on Thursday, and in honour of the day, the clergyman shared heartfelt compliments for his wife on Instagram.

The couple has been married for more than sixteen years, and they have two children together.

Jerry Eze penned a heartfelt message to Eno, celebrating her growth from a shy young girl to a confident and virtuous woman, highlighting her strength and dedication to her faith.

He expressed deep admiration and wished her a future filled with kindness and blessings, foreseeing a legacy of joy and reverence among their children and spiritual followers worldwide.

Jerry Eze wrote, “To the little girl I met at 17 who has blossomed to a virtuous woman.

“To the young Christian I knew who has grown to become a fireful vessel in the hands of God. To the shy girl I met who has grown to be a pillar of confidence and boldness.

“Who would not love a woman like you? Onye Oma m from way back, a million words cannot describe all that I have in my heart but on this special day of yours I pray may history be kind to you.

“May posterity remember you with joy. Our children – biological and spiritual all over the world will call you blessed.”