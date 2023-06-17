Enzo Maresca: Iheanacho And Ndidi Get New Manager At Leicester City

Nigerian internationals Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will work under a new manager, Enzo Maresca when they return to Leicester City from the June international break.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are currently in Liberia preparing to take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the 5th game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers at 5 PM WAT on Sunday, June 18.

The two players were two of the most important players for Leicester City in the 2022-2023 Premier League season but their efforts could not help the club to remain in the elite league. They were relegated to the Championship, the second tier of English football as one of the worst-performing clubs.

Hence, the arrival of Enzo Maresca who is not a new face in English football is expected to help the former Premier League champions return to the top tier as soon as possible.

But before then, Maresca who until his appointment as the manager of Leicester City was the assistant coach of Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, must find a way to convince Leicester’s top players like Iheanacho and Ndidi to remain at the relegated club beyond this summer transfer window.

Enzo Maresca, joined Leicester City barely six days after helping Pep Guardiola to make Manchester City the second club (after Manchester United) in the history of English football to win a treble – Premier League, FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

The 43-year-old Italian tactician signed a deal with Leicester City which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2026.

After signing the deal, Maresca said, “We have a big season ahead of us.

“At the beginning, the target is to play in the best way we can. From there, we can build, day by day, our idea and our philosophy, and the most important thing is to try to win games.

“First of all, we’re going to give 100%, absolutely, because the club deserves this. It’s our job, our duty to do that. Then, as I said, day by day, step by step, absolutely we’re going to improve.”