Beckham Renews Contract With Brentford

Romeo Beckham will continue to push for the kind of football career his father, David Beckham had as he has renewed his contract with Brentford.

On Saturday, June 17, the Premier League club confirmed that Romeo Beckham has signed a one-year contract with Brentford B which means that he will continue his development at the club in the 2023-2024 season.

Interestingly, the deal Romeo signed with Brentford B team came with an option for the deal to be extended by a year which means that he is likely to remain at the club until 2025.

Unlike his father, David Beckham, who was raised in the Manchester United football academy to become a legend at Old Trafford and then moved to Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and then Paris Saint Germain, Romeo has not been having it that rosy.

The 20-year-old forward joined Brentford B team in 2022-2023 on loan from his father’s co-owned club Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Since then, Romeo Beckham has managed to play just 15 times for Brentford’s second team and he is yet to make an appearance for the club’s senior team.

Despite not being among the high fliers at the club, Brentford B team manager Neil MacFarlane decided to keep him at the club for another season.

After the youngster put pen to paper for a new deal, MacFarlane said, “We added Romeo to our squad in January and he’s been fantastic for the group.

“We’ve continued to develop him in and out of possession and we look forward to him coming back in good spirits to continue working with him next season.”

Unlike most big club’s B teams, Brentford B team is yet to start competing in the English B league. Since the team was established in 2016, all the team does is enter cup competitions and play friendlies.