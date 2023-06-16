Nollywood Actress, Iya Gbonkan Who Received Car Gift, Gets New House (Video)

Popular Yoruba actress, Margaret Olayinka, popularly known as Iya Gbonkan, who received a brand new car some couple of days ago has been gifted a house.

Naija News reported that the 64-year-old thespian, who appears majorly in Yoruba movies, had gone viral video after begging for a car, saying that despite being famous and working in the industry for years, she did not have a car of her own.

Followers of the actress moved by her plea decided to celebrate her with a new car while she is still alive and not when she is dead.

In a new video sighted online, Iya Gbonkan was seen being given keys to a home whilst family and friends cheered.

The actress expressed gratitude to her fans for the new house gifted to her.

Meanwhile, Iya Gbonkan expressed appreciation and prayed for those who had supported her after crying out online.

Speaking in Yoruba, the actress said, “I’m thankful and I don’t have power, you are my backbone, you will not get tired. My matter will not get you tired and you will not indebted to the good thing you are doing to me. In the name of God, you will have enough to spend. You will not have pain and in the name of God, you will not go blind.”