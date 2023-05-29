Nollywood Actress Removes Shame, Publicly Begs Nigerians

Popular Yoruba actress, Margaret Olayinka, popularly known as Iya Gbonkan, has pleaded with her fans to buy her a car as a gift.

The 64-year-old, who appears majorly in Yoruba movies, in a viral video said that despite being famous and working in the industry for years, she is yet to have a car of her own.

Iya Gbonkan stressed that she still uses public transport to move around, pleading with her followers to celebrate her with a new car while she is still alive and not when she is dead.

“I have been acting for decades, yet I don’t have a car. I jump on buses every day. If I die now, you will kill a cow. Celebrate me now that I am alive. I need a car from my fans,” she said in the viral video.

The actress’s request quickly got comments from fans on social media, while some of her fans said they did not have the money to get her a car, others joked about it.