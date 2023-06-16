Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 16th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 16th June 2023.

The PUNCH: State chapters of the All Progressives Congress are awaiting the directive of President Bola Tinubu to forward lists of ministerial nominees to the party headquarters for onward transmission to the Presidency. The PUNCH however gathered that while the party awaited the directive, bigwigs including former governors, ex ministers, and other party chieftains, had started jostling for ministerial appointments.

The Guardian: In chaotic cities nationwide, dying is just as risky and more expensive as living. And for the majority that unfortunately die wretched, the cost of cemetery spaces are competing with those of residential apartments. The alternative is public burial grounds that give no guarantee of finding the remains weeks after interment.

Vanguard: PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu yesterday told the National Economic Council, NEC, led by Vice President Kashim Shettima that he would not tolerate excuse for failure. Aside from the vice president, the council, which manages the economy, consists of 36 governors of the federation, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and other co-opted government officials.

ThisDay: President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, listed eight priority areas for urgent attention, saying the task of turning around Nigeria’s economy from the age-long status of “potential to pragmatic” has started with the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rates.Tinubu spoke at the State House, Abuja, while inaugurating the National Economic Council (NEC), an advisory body comprising the 36 governors, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other stakeholders.

The Nation: The National Economic Council (NEC) yesterday considered two forms of palliatives for workers and vulnerable persons to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal. The proposals are “living cost allowance” of over N702 billion and “petroleum allowance” ranging from N23.5 billion to N45 billion per month.

Daily Trust: A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has punctured reports that he is on the run over allegations of corruption. Following the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over his conduct while in office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, there have been reports that Malami has left the country in a bid to evade arrest and investigation.

