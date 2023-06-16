Emefiele: ‘Something New Is About To Happen’ – Pastor Adefarasin Speaks On Tinubu’s Administration

Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has applauded President Bola Tinubu, for the suspension of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that the clergy spoke at the church’s recent programme in a video making the rounds online.

Recall that Emefiele was suspended as the apex bank boss by President Tinubu last week Friday, and was subsequently arrested by operatives of the DSS in Lagos and flown to Abuja in a private jet on Saturday.

Speaking on this, Adefarasin declared that the arrest is the greatest news in recent times, stressing that Emefiele has misguided and misused the wealth of the nation.

According to him, the latest development is a sign that something new is about to happen in Nigeria and urged Christians to be sensitive about the new thing which is about to happen.

Two Things Nigerians Should Expect From Tinubu

In related news, the former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande has told Nigerians to expect good governance and a rejigging of the APC from President Bola Tinubu.

The elder statesman made the declaration on Thursday while speaking with state house correspondents shortly after a meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

In his words, “People will expect the rejigging of our party, the APC, and the re-establishment of good governance in Nigeria. And it should go on record that the APC brings good governance to Nigeria.”

Asked by the newsmen to assess the performance of the Tinubu government in office within the few days of assuming power, Akande gave a thumbs up, saying the people are happy and that’s why he can visit the President during the day time.