Details Of Abdulsalami’s Meeting With Tinubu Emerge

The details of the meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the former Military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, have emerged.

Naija News reported that the former Nigerian leader arrived at the President Villa around 12:15 pm on Thursday and was received by President Tinubu after which both leaders moved to the president’s office for a meeting.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Abubakar called on Nigerians to support the President in his effort to rid the country of the burden of fuel subsidy.

The former head of state also appealed to Nigerians to work together for the growth and development of the country and give peace a chance.

He said: “Let us all give peace a chance, it’s absolutely necessary because if there’s no peace, there’s no country. In Nigeria, there’s enough for everybody, I will like us to try to be each other’s keepers, to put our hands on the deck to move the country forward.”

Speaking further, Abubakar commended President Tinubu for removing the fuel subsidy and asked Nigerians to help him to make sure that he succeeds.

He added: “This subsidy issue has been on and off, but Mr. President has taken a decision to remove it and I hope we’ll all see how to help him to make sure that he succeeds.”