Ex-Head Of State, Abdulsalami Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock

A former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), is currently meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the former Nigerian leader arrived at the President Villa around 12:15 pm and was received by President Tinubu.

As Abubakar alighted from his vehicle, he exchanged pleasantries with Tinubu after which both leaders moved to the president’s office for a meeting.

Recall that Abubakar celebrated his 81st birthday on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

More to come…