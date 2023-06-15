Why Tinubu Suspended EFCC Chairman, Bawa

Following the suspension of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Department of State Services (DSS) has begun investigating him.

Naija News earlier reported that the President suspended Bawa to allow for a proper investigation of the weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him.

A statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) reads, “This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director of Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

Immediately after the suspension, the DSS invited Bawa for interrogation.

A source said he was already being grilled at the facility popularly called “Yellow House” over his alleged activities when he held sway in the commission.

Even though none of the allegations was mentioned in the statement, credible sources told the Daily Trust that besides other reasons, Tinubu and those around him were angered by the role played by Bawa in the naira redesign policy of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

While the naira redesign and cashless policy were meant to address monetary and fiscal issues, Tinubu and others said the timing was wrong and targeted at them to lose the election.

Recall that Bawa had a few months ago said that he was privy to the naira issues.

In a separate interview with Daily Trust, he had said many politicians had amassed billions of naira outside the banking sector. He said following the naira redesign policy, some governors had made moves to pay salaries in cash in order to dispose of the old naira notes.