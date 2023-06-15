What El-Rufai Did Two Weeks Before Leaving Office – Southern Kaduna Union In Diaspora Reveals

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union in the Diaspora (SOKAD-USA) has alleged some heinous actions by Malam Nasir El-Rufai, two weeks before vacating office as Governor of Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Kaduna, Uba Sani, won the poll and succeeded El-Rufai in office.

SOKAD-USA has since acknowledged Sani’s emergence as the state’s new governor. In a statement jointly signed by the union’s president, F. Kamuru, the secretary-general, D. Ngboze and financial secretary S. John, SOKAD-USA said it welcomed Uba Sani and his administration, albeit pending legal resolution.

It, however, admonished the new governor to maintain fairness and good governance, differently from his predecessor, El-Rufai.

El-Rufai’s Heinous Actions Two Weeks Before Vacating Office

The group said informing Nigerians and the world about El-Rufai’s last two weeks in office is necessary. SOKAD-USA recalled that El-Rufai was elected governor of Kaduna State in 2015.

It said, however, that for eight years under El-Rufai, the people of Southern Kaduna were insulted, demeaned, castigated, and subjected to unprovoked violence never seen in the area since the formation of the modern Nigerian state.

“Rogue elements, aided, tolerated, and supported by the instruments of power of the state, embarked on a campaign to exterminate the people of Southern Kaduna where core communities were targeted.

“Appeals for peaceful coexistence, fairness and justice fell on deaf ears as the agents of destruction and terrorism ranged freely.

“Just as we thought that Southern Kaduna had weathered the storm, in the last two weeks of his administration, El-Rufai rushed to conclude his agenda of cleansing Southern Kaduna people of their religions, cultures and leaders. In under two weeks, we saw an unbridled unleashing of barbarism and state terrorism under the guise of exercising the legitimate powers of government,” the union noted.

It mentioned also that El-Rufai, days before leaving office, demoted His Royal Highness the Etum Numana (General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah (rtd) and reduced him to the Chief of Arak, and then deposed him.

Similarly, the former governor deposed the paramount ruler of the Piriga Chiefdom, His Highness Jonathan Paragua Zamuna; Sacked three district heads of Aban, Abujan Mada and Anjil in Arak Chiefdom.

“Demolished homes, businesses, and churches in Gbayi Villas community. Proscribed Atyap Community Development Association. The proud people of Southern Kaduna will continue to live and thrive because of the blessings that the Almighty has bestowed on them and their land. When a legitimate leadership clothed with righteousness takes over after the dusts settles, all the people of Kaduna state and Indeed Nigeria will rejoice again. But for the anarchists, who sought power to kill and destroy, it cannot and shall not end well with them. A righteous God will honour His promise to fight for and avenge for the least among us who have been grossly wronged. In Him alone we trust, even as we remain vigilant.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to the new Governor, Uba Sani, and his administration, to transcend religion and ethnicity, and govern with fairness and justice. As a starter, SOKAD-USA is appealing for the reinstatement of our two Monarchs and three District Heads deposed in the last days of El-Rufai,” the statement added.