Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 15th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 15th June 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday approved the indefinite suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa.

Naija News reports that the suspension comes following an investigation into his conduct while in office.

The President directed Bawa to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced some immediate changes to operations in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Market.

Naija News reports the CBN in a statement on Wednesday signed by the director, financial markets department, Angela Sere-Ejembi announced the cessation of the RT200 rebate scheme and the Naira4Dollar remittance scheme, with effect from June 30.

The statement also included new guidelines for the operation of the foreign exchange market in the country.

According to the CBN, further guidance on the changes will be communicated in due course but all market participants and the general public are enjoined to abide by the rules.

The Nigeria Data Protection Bill 2023 has been signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

The bill now known as the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 gives backing to the establishment of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission and replaces the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) established by former President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2022.

Naija News understands the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 provides a legal framework for the protection of personal information and the practice of data protection in Nigeria.

The signing was confirmed by the National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr Vincent Olatunji at the NDPD Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan(SRAP) validation workshop in Abuja.

The bill was sent to the Senate and House of Representatives for consideration and passage on Tuesday, April 4 2023 via a letter from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Kano State government has given reasons why it demolished the multi-million naira Government House Roundabout on Tuesday night.

The government, in a statement on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said demolishing the structure was in the best interest of the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that Yusuf oversaw the demolition of a multi-million naira roundabout located near the entrance to the Government House early Wednesday morning.

This move is part of the governor’s continued demolition efforts across the state.

It has been reported that the demolition was executed under rigorous security oversight. The roundabout, just a few meters from the Government House’s entrance, was a significant landmark in the region.

This costly roundabout had undergone significant remodelling and renovation in 2017 under the administration of the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, with a budget of N160 million.

This event follows recent demolitions conducted by the governor.

However, after several criticisms about why the structure was razed down, the Kano government noted that “Prior to the exercise, the government had consulted professional engineers in the relevant fields who ascertained the fact that the roundabout construction was substandard and has the tendency to collapse between 2023 and 2024.

“This is because it is done with used foam work and too many sandy materials instead of normal cement concrete.

“Also, the structure is too tall to be placed in front of the Government House as it defaces its main gate which blocks the view for security surveillance.

“Additionally, it poses traffic challenges around the area because of its size, blocking the view of drivers accessing all routes linked through the roundabout.

The federal government on Wednesday announced plans to launch an interest-free student loan scheme between September and October 2023.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo revealed this during a press briefing in Abuja.

He confirmed that President Bola Tinubu has sanctioned a committee consisting of various ministries and agencies to expedite the implementation of the recently endorsed Students Loan Bill.

The Students Loan Bill, which was sponsored by the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, was signed into law by President Tinubu last week, keeping a campaign promise.

This legislation is set to facilitate easy access to higher education for low-income Nigerians through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, explained Adejo.

In order to improve the efficiency of the loan scheme, the government will establish a specialized bank and tracking system.

The bank will not only process loan applications but also perform standard banking functions.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, cautioned lawyers representing the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and those of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against making derogatory remarks against one another.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the lead counsel to Peter Obi, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) accused the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu of dodging court summons.

Speaking at the resumed hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja, Uzoukwu said the INEC Chairman has refused to accept a subpoena from the bailiff of the court.

After making his submission, he asked for an adjournment of the matter.

However, one of the counsels representing INEC, Oluwakemi Pinheiro (SAN), countered Uzoukwu, saying the petitioners are trying to blame his client for their own failures.

According to Pinheiro, it has become a habit of Obi’s legal team to always look for an excuse whenever they want to seek an adjournment.

Responding to the outburst, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani told the lawyers to avoid denigrating each other.

“If there is anything that INEC is doing, you know what to do,” Justice Tsammani told Uzoukwu.

The panel also told the lawyers to “calm your tempers”, adding that whatever direction, the outcome of the case would go, “we are still friends.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock over a the statement by Amnesty International accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of indifference to the latest killings in some parts of the country, two weeks after he was sworn in.

In a statement obtained by Naija News on Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Felix Morka, thanked Amnesty International for drawing attention to the lingering security challenges in Nigeria especially in Plateau, Kaduna, Benue and Zamfara.

He, however, stated that the group’s conclusion of the present administration is hasty and inconsiderate.

The APC spokesperson recalled that during Tinubu’s inaugural speech he said that security will be the topmost priority of his administration and he promised to reform the nation’s security doctrine and architecture.

Elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, has accused the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, of spending state resources on the campaign of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News on Wednesday, Clark claimed Okowa betrayed the South Governors by his emergence as Atiku’s running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

He described Okowa as a traitor and a very crafty man after the 17 southern governors had, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, resolved to oppose any party that presented a northern presidential candidate in their primaries.

The Senate has set up a 15- Member Welfare Committee to look into the welfare of members and allocate offices and seats in line with the Standing Orders and ranking.

Naija News reports that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio made this known during plenary on Wednesday.

The Red Chamber appointed Senator Isa Jibrin (APC-Kogi ) to chair the committee while Darlington Nwokocha (LP-Abia) emerged as the Vice-chairman.

Other committee members are Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo, Senator Saliu Mustapha, Senator Dandutse Mohammed, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, Senator Shuaibu Agolabi Salisu, and Senator Aminu Iya Abass as members.

Also, other members are Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Senator Ireti Kingibe, Senator Idiat Adbule Oluranti, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Dave Umahi, Senator Barinnada Degi-Ereminyo and Senator Bomoi Ibrahim Mohammed.

Meanwhile, the Senate has proceeded on a three-week break and will resume for legislative session on July 4, 2023.

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has disclosed the candidates he and other members of the G5 supported to emerge as presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Wike during a press conference on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, revealed that they all supported Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas to emerge as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Explaining why he supported Akpabio for the number three position in the country, the immediate past Rivers State Governor disclosed that apart from his qualification and competence for the post, Akpabio also supported him when he was contesting for governorship.

He added that the G5 couldn’t stop their support midway hence their support for the candidates, boasting that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can’t query him.

Wike submitted further that the 10th National Assembly won’t be a rubber stamp legislative arm as he expressed confidence in the ability of Akpabio. In his view, a cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government does not automatically mean a ‘rubber stamp’ assembly.