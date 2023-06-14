Senate Sets Up Welfare Committee, Adjourns Plenary Till July 4

The Senate has set up a 15- Member Welfare Committee to look into the welfare of members and allocate offices and seats in line with the Standing Orders and ranking.

Naija News reports that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio made this known during plenary on Wednesday.

The Red Chamber appointed Senator Isa Jibrin (APC-Kogi ) to chair the committee while Darlington Nwokocha (LP-Abia) emerged as the Vice-chairman.

Other committee members are Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo, Senator Saliu Mustapha, Senator Dandutse Mohammed, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, Senator Shuaibu Agolabi Salisu, and Senator Aminu Iya Abass as members.

Also, other members are Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Senator Ireti Kingibe, Senator Idiat Adbule Oluranti, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Dave Umahi, Senator Barinnada Degi-Ereminyo and Senator Bomoi Ibrahim Mohammed.

Meanwhile, the Senate has proceeded on a three-week break and will resume for legislative session on July 4, 2023.