President Bola Tinubu Signs Another Bill Into Law

The Nigeria Data Protection Bill 2023 has been signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

The bill now known as the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 gives backing to the establishment of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission and replaces the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) established by former President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2022.

Naija News understands the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 provides a legal framework for the protection of personal information and the practice of data protection in Nigeria.

The signing was confirmed by the National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr Vincent Olatunji at the NDPD Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan(SRAP) validation workshop in Abuja.

The bill was sent to the Senate and House of Representatives for consideration and passage on Tuesday, April 4 2023 via a letter from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Now an Act, the new law establishes the Nigeria Data Protection Commission and replaces the NDPB established by former President Buhari in February 2022,” he said.

The Commission will be led by a National Commissioner with the responsibility of regulating the processing of personal information.

Earlier, President Tinubu had signed the bill raising the retirement age of judicial officers as well as the student loan bill.