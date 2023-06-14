Elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, has accused the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, of spending state resources on the campaign of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News on Wednesday, Clark claimed Okowa betrayed the South Governors by his emergence as Atiku’s running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

He described Okowa as a traitor and a very crafty man after the 17 southern governors had, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, resolved to oppose any party that presented a northern presidential candidate in their primaries.

He said: “Let me tell you the reason why the whole of southern Nigeria regards Okowa as a traitor. Let me tell you, he is a betrayer. Okowa volunteered to host a meeting of the 17 governors of the south. He provided accommodation for every one of them.

“He provided his secretariat, I know the person who was the secretary to the government at the time. They were there, they drafted the communique supervised by him and gave it to Akeredolu to read. He read it, then they all went to Lagos to confirm it, they went to Enugu to confirm it, not knowing that the same Okowa was spending our money for Atiku. I asked him in my letter to answer it.

“The delegates of the PDP primary, who did they vote for? Did they vote for Wike or Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom? They all voted for Atiku. So, he deceived his colleagues that we should produce the president from the south only to team up with Atiku to betray us. All the governors know about that. He is a man who is very ambitious, quiet and gives a wrong impression about himself that he is a very good man. Very crafty man.”