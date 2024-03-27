We’ll Hold Military Responsible If Anything Happens To Clark – Ijaw Youths Warn

Ijaw youths, organized under the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, have expressed their strong disapproval of the recent military invasion of Pa Edwin Clark’s residence in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Naija News reports that the youth council stated that they will hold the Nigerian military accountable for any harm that comes to the revered Ijaw leader.

Describing the invasion as a significant affront to the Ijaw community, IYC Worldwide labelled the incident as “highly condemnable” and an “embarrassment” to the person of Pa Clark, whom they regard with great respect due to his age, his contributions as a senator, a first republican minister of information, and his role as a unifying figure in the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

IYC Worldwide’s spokesperson, Amb Binebai Princewill, in a press statement, highlighted the council’s position on the military’s actions, emphasizing the need for the military to adhere to intelligence-led operations and respect the democratic ethos that Nigeria subscribes to.

The council questioned the rationale behind such a severe action against Pa Clark, especially given his advanced age of 97 and his status as a pillar of unity within the Niger Delta region and across Nigeria.

They criticized the assumption that Pa Clark could be harbouring criminals as disrespectful and a misunderstanding of his character and contributions to the nation.

The statement by Princewill partly read, “The invasion and destruction of properties at Pa Clark’s House in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday is a great insult on the Ijaw people and is highly condemnable.

“The Ijaw Youth Council will hold the Nigerian Military responsible if anything happens to our father, Chief Dr Edwin Kiagbodo Clark. Nigeria is not a banana republic where people do things the way they want, people must obey democratic principles and must operate within the ambit of the law.”