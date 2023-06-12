Why I Can’t Comment On Tinubu’s Presidency Until After Tribunal’s Verdict – Edwin Clark

Elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark has said he won’t comment much on the Bola Tinubu presidency until the conclusion of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Recall that Clark supported the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who emerged third in the election and is challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 elections in court.

In an interview with the reporters in Abuja on Sunday, the convener of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) said he does not want to make statements that are prejudicial.

The elder statesman added that he wants the law to take its normal course.

He said, “I don’t want to commend on that because the election tribunals are still sitting. I don’t want to make statements that are prejudicial. So, let the law take its normal course.”

Speaking on the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the annulment of the June 12 election, Clark said the government must ensure a peaceful country where citizens are guaranteed equality before the law.

He said, “We all desire that we live in a country that is peaceful, that is free from crisis, security and economic challenges and low corruption level.

“Corruption in the country is so high, which I always say since 2014, that government should declare a state of emergency on corruption. The rate at which corruption is going on in the country is terrible where every arm of government cannot be trusted.

“We want a Nigeria where all of us live together peacefully and there is no discrimination and we should all obey the provision of the constitution, which states there should be no state religion.

“There should be no promotion of a particular religion over and above others.

“When we were in the 2014 National Conference as an elder statesmen, we made a lot of recommendations for the survival of Nigeria as a country.

“A united country free from crisis, where all the citizens are equal before the law and any one of them can rise to any position you want to lead.”