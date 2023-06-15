Manchester United 2023-2024 Premier League Fixtures In Full

Manchester United 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures are out and for the first time in a long while, they will be going into the campaign as title contenders.

Recall that after seasons of trying and failing, coach Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to finish in the top four in the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Hence, in the forthcoming season, United who could have a new owner in the coming days would want to take a step further to contend for the league title.

Coach Erik ten Hag who had a successful first full season at Old Trafford in which he won the Carabao Cup and qualified United for the UEFA Champions League would commence United’s 2023-2024 Premier League campaign at home against Wolves on August 14, 2023.

Below are the complete Manchester United 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures

14/08/2023 – 20:00 – Wolverhampton (h)

19/08/2023 – 15:00 – Tottenham Hotspur (a)

26/08/2023 – 15:00 – Nottingham Forest (h)

02/09/2023 – 15:00 – Arsenal (a)

16/09/2023 – 15:00 – Brighton (h)

23/09/2023 – 15:00 – Burnley (a)

30/09/2023 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (h)

07/10/2023 – 15:00 – Brentford (h)

21/10/2023 – 15:00 – Sheffield United (a)

28/10/2023 – 15:00 – Manchester City (h)

04/11/2023 – 15:00 – Fulham (a)

11/11/2023 – 15:00 – Luton Town (h)

25/11/2023 – 15:00 – Everton (a)

02/12/2023 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (a)

06/12/2023 – 20:00 – Chelsea (h)

09/12/2023 – 15:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

16/12/2023 – 15:00 – Liverpool (a)

23/12/2023 – 15:00 – West Ham United (a)

26/12/2023 – 15:00 – Aston Villa (h)

30/12/2023 – 15:00 – Nottingham Forest (a)

13/01/2024 – 15:00 – Tottenham Hotspur (h)

30/01/2024 – 19:45 – Wolverhampton (a)

03/02/2024 – 15:00 – West Ham United (h)

10/02/2024 – 15:00 – Aston Villa (a)

17/02/2024 – 15:00 – Luton Town (a)

24/02/2024 – 15:00 – Fulham (h)

02/03/2024 – 15:00 – Manchester City (a)

09/03/2024 – 15:00 – Everton (h)

16/03/2024 – 15:00 – Sheffield United (h)

30/03/2024 – 15:00 – Brentford (a)

03/04/2024 – 19:45 – Chelsea (a)

06/04/2024 – 15:00 – Liverpool (h)

13/04/2024 – 15:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

20/04/2024 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (h)

27/04/2024 – 15:00 – Burnley (h)

04/05/2024 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (a)

11/05/2024 – 15:00 – Arsenal (h)

19/05/2024 – 16:00 – Brighton (a)