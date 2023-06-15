Kwara: Obaseki Sends Message To Deceased Families Involved In Boat Mishap

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed sadness over the death of some residents of Kwara State involved in a boat accident.

Naija News reported that 103 people who were wedding guests at Egbu village in the Patigi Local Government Area of the state died in the mishap on Monday.

In a statement on Thursday, Obaseki commiserated with the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the deceased families.

He reiterated the need for safety on waterways to avoid such tragedies in the future.

He said, “I extend heartfelt condolences to you, my brother, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Government and the good people of Kwara State, over the unfortunate boat mishap in Patigi Local Government Area of the State, which resulted in the death of about 100 persons.

“The incident is deeply saddening and our prayers are with the families and friends of the victims and the injured.

“It is even more painful that the deceased persons were guests at a wedding ceremony, which is supposed to be a moment of celebration and merriment.

“In the light of this unfortunate incident, it is pertinent to reiterate the call for safety on the waterways so as to avoid tragedies such as this one.

“I commiserate with the Government and people of Kwara State and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”