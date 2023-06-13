Kwara Gov, Emir Mourns As Over 100 People Die In Boat Accident 

The Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari commiserated with the people of Patigi over the death of over 100 people in a boat accident on Monday.

Naija News gathered that over 100 persons reportedly died, including a father and his four children in a boat accident at Egbu village, Patigi local government area of Kwara state.

According to sources who spoke with Daily Trust, the boat was returning from a wedding ceremony in a neighbouring Egboti village in Niger State when it hit a tree due to river waves.

It was gathered that the public relations officer of the Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

According to him, the command had dispatched the Divisional Police Officer of Patigi local government area of the state to garner more information on the incident.

Ajayi said, “We have a scanty report of a boat that capsized carrying about 100 people in Patigi. I will give you more details on the incident as soon as I get more information.”

However, sources in the village have revealed that about 50 bodies were allegedly recovered after the incident.

One of the sources disclosed that “The boat was carrying over 300 passengers on a return trip from the venue of the ceremony.

“69 persons lost their lives from Egbu, 36 from Gakpan and four from Kpada villages in Patigi local government area. Over 75 were rescued.”

Following the incident, the Kwara State governor commiserated with the people of the local government, while describing the incident as devastating and sad.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said “The Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities and those from other states. He prays to Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the victims.”

Also, mourning with the people of Patigi was the Emir of Ilorin, who in a statement signed by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, condoled with the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim Bologi II, the government and people of the state

The monarch submitted that “Our hearts and prayers are with you at this auspicious moment and may Almighty Allah give you all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”