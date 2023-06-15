21-Year-Old Man Nabbed For Killing And Raping 16-Year-Old Relative

Security operatives, serving in Igbo-Eze North Division of the Enugu State Police Command, with assistance from Neighborhood Watch Group, have arrested one Junior Augustine Akor, 21, for allegedly raping and strangling to death, his 16 years old female relative, one Faith Akuji, on June 8, in a bush at Mpole-Ubere in the Ette community.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, says preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had gone missing in the evening of June 8 after her grandfather sent her to grind cassava in the community centre, with all efforts made to trace her whereabouts proving abortive.

“Her decomposing body was, however, found in the mentioned bush, following the arrest of the suspect, who confessed to having dragged the victim into the bush, forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, until she fainted and died in the process. The victim’s remains, found without any lower-body cloth, were evacuated to hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty.” he said.

Ndukwe mentioned that the case is undergoing further discreet investigation at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department from where the suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.