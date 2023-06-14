Tinubu On Driver’s Seat – Bewaji Reacts As Akpabio, Abbas Emerge 10th NASS Leaders

The Executive Secretary, Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reform (CODER), Dr Wunmi Bewaji, has reacted to the emergence of Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas as 10th National Assembly (NASS) leaders.

Naija News reported earlier that Akpabio, the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), beat a former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, by 63 votes to 46 to emerge as President of the Nigerian Senate.

Also, Abbas was elected as the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Speaking on the development during a chat with Daily Trust, Bewaji, a former House of Representatives member, said the emergence of the new NASS proved that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is “in the driver’s seat.”

According to Bewaji, Akpabio and Abbas are eminently qualified for the positions.

He, however, said the involvement of the leadership of the APC and the president himself in the nomination of the duo would not impinge on legislative independence.

Bewaji said given that the government is one, the executive and legislative arms must be on the same page for the country to move forward.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has commended President Bola Tinunu for the key decisions taken so far in the three weeks of his government.

Naija News reports that President, in his inaugural speech, announced the removal of fuel subsidy, and also later ordered the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The President also signed some critical bills into law and met with some labour unions regarding the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday in Abuja, Galadima stated that President Tinubu is poised to make the country better with the decisions he has taken and has not disappointed Nigerians.

The NNPP said Tinubu is starting well as the President and hopes the tempo will be maintained.

He said: “For those of us who have been in trenches in politics for the last 45 years, you will know that this time around the difference is clear.

“We do appreciate Mr President and so far he hasn’t disappointed us for having been on the right track so far.

“We do pray and hope that the action man will continue the work he is doing to make Nigeria a better place for us.”