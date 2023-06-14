Tinubu Has Not Disappointed Me So Far – Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has commended President Bola Tinunu for the key decisions taken so far in the three weeks of his government.

Naija News reports that President in his inaugural speech announced the removal of fuel subsidy, and also later ordered the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The President also signed some critical bills into law and met with some labour unions regarding the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday in Abuja, Galadima stated that President Tinubu is poised to make the country better with the decisions he has taken and has not disappointed Nigerians.

The NNPP said Tinubu is starting well as the President and hopes the tempo will be maintained.

He said: “For those of us who have been in trenches in politics for the last 45 years, you will know that this time around the difference is clear.

“We do appreciate Mr President and so far he hasn’t disappointed us for having been on the right track so far.

“We do pray and hope that the action man will continue the work he is doing to make Nigeria a better place for us.”