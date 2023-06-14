Tinubu Meets Bawa, Kyari, Others In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has met with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Naija News reports that the President met with both heads of parastatals on Wednesday at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nigerian leader also met with the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari; and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku.

Also, Tinubu held separate meetings with the former Managing Director of the NDDC, Timi Alaibe, and the former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dakuku Peterside.

Although the agenda of the separate meetings was not made public as of the time of filing this report.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after meeting with the President, Alaibe said he came to congratulate the President on his assumption of office.