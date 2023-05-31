I Was There To Brief The President – EFCC Chairman, Bawa Refuses To Disclose Details Of Meeting With Tinubu

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has reportedly refused to disclose the details of his meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News had earlier reported that Bawa was in a closed-door meeting with the President.

It was learnt that Bawa arrived at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja at about 2 PM on Wednesday and headed to the president’s office for a crucial meeting.

The meeting is coming barely 24 hours after Tinubu ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to vacate the Ikoyi office of the anti-graft commission.

Although the purpose of today’s meeting at the Villa is not yet public, speculations are that it may be connected to the reported fracas between the EFCC and the DSS.

However, after the meeting with the President, the EFCC boss who was reportedly at the meeting alongside the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari still did not reveal the purpose of their meeting with Tinubu.

Bawa according to Channels TV after the meeting simply said he went in to brief the President, as he walked away, accompanied by the NNPCL boss.

Tinubu’s meeting with both the EFCC and NNPCL bosses comes after the petroleum company hiked the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) on Wednesday.