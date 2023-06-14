Rhodes-Vivour Tenders Over 20,000 Documents In 13 Boxes Before Lagos Election Tribunal

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State for the March 18 polls, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has on Tuesday presented over 20,000 documents before the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News gathered that the Labour Party chieftain who tendered this document stacked in 13 boxes through his lead counsel, Dr Olumide Ayeni, also presented his schedule of exhibits.

Rhodes-Vivour had challenged the victory of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who contested on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the March 18 governorship polls in the state.

At yesterday’s sitting, the tribunal directed the petitioner to allow all the respondents access to the documents.

It was learnt that the respondents are to begin examining the documents on Tuesday through to Wednesday.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Dr Ayeni, had sought to move an application to allow the petitioner to tender, use and rely on certain documents including a report of inspection, sworn witnesses of certain persons listed on its application as well as other electoral documents used or purportedly used in the election which is the subject matter of the petition.

But counsel for the first respondent, (INEC), Charles Edosomwan (SAN), described the application as “a ground-moving motion” while asking for time to consult his client if or not he should oppose the application.

Also responding to the petitioner, counsel for Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, who are the 2nd and 3rd respondents to the petition, Muiz Banire (SAN) pointed out that the application was not ripe for hearing, adding going by the provisions of paragraph 47(4) of the first schedule, his clients are still within time to respond to the application.

Responding to the application, counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the suit Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) opposed the application.

Owonikoko argued that his client’s instructions not to allow the petitioner to reopen its case after the close of pre-hearing. He also indicated that he would take time to respond appropriately to the application.

After the submissions, the petitioner’s counsel asked the tribunal to grant a stand down so it could present its documents in line with the tribunal’s pre-trial report that same be done on or before the end of Tuesday.

The tribunal subsequently adjourned sitting till Wednesday for the petitioner to call his first witness in proof of his petition.

The documents are expected to be tendered through the witnesses when they start to testify.

This platform however learnt from Channels Television that over 20,000 documents include INEC forms EC9, EC8A & B, Form EC40A, Form EC40G, BIVAS Reports, and more in over 13,000 polling units, result sheets from different polling units, and other relevant documents.