Photos Of Bawa Leaving Aso Rock After Meeting With Tinubu Emerge

The photos of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, leaving the Presidential Villa in Abuja, have surfaced online.

Naija News earlier reported that Bawa had a meeting with President Bola Tinubu today (Wednesday) inside his official office hours before his suspension.

The suspended EFCC chairman met with the President alongside the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

In a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, Bawa’s suspension is to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

The statement reads, “Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, of Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.”