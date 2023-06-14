PDP Chieftain Kidnapped By Gunmen In Akwa Ibom

Suspected armed assailants have abducted Chief Eyo Edet, a high-ranking member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State. Known locally as Eyo Aswang,

Edet was reportedly kidnapped from his filling station, Eyotech Nigeria Limited, located in the Oron Local Government area of the state.

According to a source that spoke with Punch, the abductors who were travelling in a Sienna car confronted Edet, who had served as the Deputy Coordinator of the PDP’s Divine Campaign Organisation in Oron during the last election, and then whisked him away.

The source disclosed that the kidnappers then transported their captive to a waiting speedboat, subsequently setting the Sienna vehicle on fire.

As of the time of this report, the abductors have not reached out to Edet’s family to demand a ransom.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko Macdon confirmed the incident and stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, had visited the scene and launched an investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police visited the scene of the incident and even went to the waterfront. The Sienna used in the act has been recovered. Investigations are underway, and I am confident that those responsible will be apprehended soon,” he stated.