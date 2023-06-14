Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Remembers Late Wife, Ibidun On 3rd Death Anniversary

Founder and senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has taken to social media to remember his late wife, Ibidun, on her 3rd death anniversary.

Naija News reports that the Lagos-based pastor shared a photo of Ibidun, who passed away three years ago on June 14.

Recall that Ibidun was in Port Harcourt, Rivers state to carry out a job as an event planner when she died in her hotel of alleged cardiac arrest.

She left behind her husband and two children, Keke and Zenan.

Pastor Ituah on his Instagram page shared the post below:

