What TB Joshua’s Widow Did To Elders On Husband’s Third Posthumous Birthday

The widow of the late leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, Evelyn Joshua has donated the sum of N3 million and two bags of rice each to the elders of the church in commemoration of her husband third posthumous birthday.

It would be recalled that Joshua, who was born on June 12, 1963, died on June 5, 2021. He would have been 60.

According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, Evelyn announced the donation on Sunday during church service and advised people to celebrate Joshua by donating to the needy.

“In commemoration of the 60th posthumous birthday of Prophet TB Joshua, Pastor Evelyn Joshua moves to the Elders’ Section of the church to announce a donation of three million naira to them as well as two bags of rice to each elder. The woman of God advises people to celebrate Prophet TB Joshua by donating to the needy.

“On behalf of the Old Testament Group, Elder Awolumate thanked Pastor Evelyn Joshua and Emmanuel TV Partners all over the world. “We want to be known as Evelyn TB Joshua Babes,” he suggested. Elderly women also expressed their gratitude,” the church wrote.

Joshua was known for his charity works and donations to countries and people around the world.