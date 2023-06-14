PANDEF Reacts To Akpabio’s Emergence As Senate President

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly.

Naija News reported that Akpabio, the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), beat a former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, by 63 votes to 46.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, PANDEF spokesman, Ken Robinson said the emergence of Akpabio, who hails from the South-South geo-political zone, has provided some degree of balance in the national government.

Robinson, however, described the attempt by some groups and individuals to foist a Muslim-Muslim Senate leadership as unfortunate and incendiary.

The statement reads: “The relevancy of `power balance’ to national order at this time of our democratic experience and existence as a nation cannot be overstated.

“The 63 senators who voted for Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President are true patriots who stood for equity, fairness and justice.

“We salute their courage and statesmanship in putting Nigeria’s unity and stability before parochial interests.

“We thank President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their firm resolve on the zoning of the Senate presidency to the South-South and for following through on it.

“PANDEF is confident that Godswill Akpabio with his wealth of experience and knowledge of the dynamics of the polity, will provide the desired leadership and candor in directing the affairs of the Senate and indeed the National Assembly to the utmost benefit of the people of Nigeria.

“PANDEF further restates its commitment to the promotion of peace, unity, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region and the nation as a whole.”

Tinubu Congratulates Akpabio, Abbas

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the new Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbass, on their election as presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, titled ‘Now, let’s get on with the business of the people,’ Tinubu also congratulated Barau and Kalu, for their “well-deserved victories.”