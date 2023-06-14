My Daughter Has Been Bullied By Her Peers Because Of Me – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has disclosed how his fame has negatively affected those close to him especially his kids, nieces and nephews.

Davido while admitting that being famous has some perks also disclosed that it also has some negative impact on his loved ones.

Speaking on a recent episode of ABtalks podcast, the DMW boss lamented that his kids, particularly his daughter and his sister’s children have been bullied by their peers just because they are related to him.

He stated that it got so bad, his sister had to change her kids school at some point.

He said, “I would lie to you if I say I don’t like fame but it has its good and bad parts, I get anything I want but it gets stressful cos it affects the private aspect of my life and my family.

“You see, my sister had to move her kids out of school cos they knew the kids are my nieces/nephews, and it was weird cos of how people treated them, so now they are in different schools, and when they know they are related to me it is always crazy.

“My daughter was even getting bullied in school cos she was my daughter….so fame has good sides but also bad sides.”