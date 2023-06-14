Bashir Ahmad Knocks Gov. Yusuf For Demolishing Round About Built By Ganduje In Kano

The ongoing demolition exercise embarked upon by the current Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf in the state has attracted a reaction from the former digital media aide to Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad.

Ahmad who is also from Kano, in a post via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, submitted that there is no justifiable reason for the demolition of the Kano Golden Jubilee Roundabout which was built by the immediate past Governor of the State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Governor Yusuf oversaw the demolition of the multi-million naira roundabout located near the entrance to the Government House early Wednesday morning.

This move is part of the governor’s continued demolition efforts across the state.

It has been reported that the demolition was executed under rigorous security oversight. The roundabout, which is just a few meters from the Government House’s entrance, was a significant landmark in the region.

This costly roundabout had undergone significant remodelling and renovation in 2017 under the administration of the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, with a budget of N160 million.

Reacting to the development, Ahmad took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of the re-designed roundabout which he described as one of the most beautiful and well-known monuments in Kano in recent years.

He wrote: “I am yet to see any justifiable reason for the demolition of the Kano Golden Jubilee Roundabout by the State Government. The structure was one of the most beautiful and well-known monuments in Kano in recent years. The historic monument, symbolizing our dear state, shouldn’t have been destroyed unjustifiably. Gaskiya ba a kyauta mana ba.”