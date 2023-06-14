Akpabio’s Victory Ends Alleged Plot Of Islamisation In Nigeria – APC Group

A group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) identified as National Progressive Hub has stated that the emergence of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as Senate President, has ended alleged plots of Islamising the country.

According to the group, it believed the rumours of Islamising the country were pushed by the opposition to mare the efforts of the ruling APC, but Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly has quenched that Islamisation agenda talks.

Naija News gathered that the group in a statement jointly signed on Wednesday by the Coordinator of National Progressive Hub, Bukie Okangbe and National Youth Leader, Tukura Kwayi, pointed out that after all is said and done, Nigerians should be assured of great governance ahead.

There were more agitations last week concerning the Islamisation agenda following a statement uttered by the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai about placing more Muslims in power than Christians.

In the video, the former Kaduna State governor said the dominance of Islam in the governance of Kaduna State had come to stay as he was happy that the trend had been successfully replicated at the national level with the election of President Bola Tinubu, and Kashim Shettima, who are both Muslims.

However, the APC group in its statement today said “We congratulate our uncommon senator, Senator Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your emergence as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly shows a confirmation of your national spread, your legislative capacity and the uncommon greatness you have brought to politics which obviously cut across board.

“It has further put to rest the islamisation agenda insinuation in some quarters by the opposition and enemies of the APC to paint the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima in bad image. We believe that such insinuation in the public domain has been laid to rest forever now. Your victory has rekindled the hopes of millions of Nigerians once more that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come to stay.

“Without any iota of skepticism, we are sure that Nigeria is now set to witness a highly robust good governance and excellent leadership, devoid of unnecessary rancour and distraction judging from the capacities and competences of our president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and yourself as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly.”