Video Of Yari After Losing Senate President Seat To Akpabio Sparks Reactions

The former governor of Zamfara state, Abdul’aziz Yari, on Tuesday, lost the Senate President Seat to the former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reported that Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, defeated Abdulaziz Yari to succeed Ahmed Lawan.

Akpabio polled 63 votes to defeat his only rival for the position, Yari, who garnered 46 votes.

In a video that emerged online, Yari was captured sitting moodily while some other lawmakers were seen congratulating Akpabio.

The video generated mixed reactions from many Nigerians.

danlajiri wrote: “Is Yari shocked?”

akukoofficial wrote: “Pain in the eyes of this man”

kins4real wrote: “The South-South deserves it because of their political awareness that you don’t put all your eggs in 1 basket like SouthEast did, they did very well and Akpabio also deserves it, he worked tirelessly for his party and Never denied his party during election like Orji Uzo Kalu did when asked if he would vote for his party Presidential candidate or ELLU PEE 75, he lost it because of lack of political calculation…”

theeddycris wrote: “Stepping down for BAT during primaries was not for nothing 😂, 9ja my country”

ke2tones wrote: “The breakfast seat, keeps rotating.”

eugene wrote: “Is his boldness for me. After a failed 8 years as a governor. Kalu’s bridge is falling down! Falling down!!”

officialbobbyfredick wrote: “He was just acting on bases of religion n bigotry ,thank God he lost”