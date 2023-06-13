Video: I Cry Every Morning Because Of Ifeanyi – Davido

Afrobeats star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has opened up on dealing with the loss of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The DMW boss revealed how he was able to release his Timeless’ album despite going through such a terrible incident.

He stated that some people expected that Timeless would be filled with sad songs but he gave them “bangers” instead.

The OBO Crooner added that although he got through the dark period of his son’s death, he still cries every morning over it.

He stated that he however has to remain strong for his wife, Chioma, and others that believe in him.

He said, “I miss him every day, there’s tears coming out of my eyes every morning, you don’t have to see it.

“I look at myself in the mirror and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me.

“My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.

“A lot of people thought the album was just going to be a lot of sad songs, we gave them bangers on bangers.

“My son is dancing and my mom is dancing in heaven. So for people to see that it’s possible to stand up again and be able to work, it’s only God.

“Those were one of the things that and my wife relied on, God is real. Then everything just aligned back, we performed better, business is better.”

Watch the video below,