Tori Bowie: Multiple Olympics Medalist Finally Confirmed Dead

Multiple Olympics Medalist, Tori Bowie, has finally been confirmed dead from complications in childbirth at the age of 32.

The American sprinter who won a Gold, Silver, and Bronze at the Olympics was confirmed dead on June 12, weeks after speculations of her demise started making the round.

USA Today Sports obtained an autopsy report of Tori Bowie’s demise which ruled that she died of a natural cause even though it first looked controversial.

The former 100-meter world champion was said to be undergoing labour at the time of her death even though her pregnancy was 8 months old then.

An autopsy on Bowie revealed that she suffered a series of complications during the labour which included respiratory distress and eclampsia (When a person develops seizures, or convulsions, during pregnancy).

Rumours about Tori Bowie started trending in May 2023 when her neighbours didn’t notice her outside for days. The situation forced Orange County Sheriff’s Office to visit her house for what the office described as a “check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.”

After the check, the office confirmed that a woman “tentatively identified as Frentorish ‘Tori’ Bowie was found dead in the home”.

Before now, the representatives of Tori Bowie have been debunking reports that the Olympics medalist had died in her home for days. After the police confirmed her death, her agent Kimberly Holland told CBS News that rumours about Bowie’s death had been “very hurtful”.

Holland added, “So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies.”

Track record of late Tori Bowie

Tori Bowie who converted from long jump to sprinting in 2014 was the fastest woman in the world in the said year.

After Carmelita Jeter won the world 100 meters for the United States in 2011, Bowie became the next and only American female sprinter to win Olympic or world 100m title for the country.

Before she died at the age of 32, Bowie won 4x100m relay gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, alongside 100m silver and 200m bronze at the same tournament.