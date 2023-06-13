Top Government Official Dies In Auto Crash

The Federal Commissioner representing the Northeast region in the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Faruq Umar, has reportedlty lost his life in a road accident.

The late Umar died after he was involved auto crash in the early hours of Sunday, June 11 along Jakusko-Gashu’a, highway.

Naija News understands that the former government official was returning from a condolence visit to Jakusko town when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The Deputy Governor of Yobe State, Idi Barde Gubana, was among the top government officials who attended the funeral prayer of the late CCB Commissioner.

The prayer led by the former Special Adviser to Governor Mai Mala Buni on Religious Affairs, Ustaz Babagana Kyari, was conducted at the state low-cost in Gashu’a town, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of the state.

According to New Telegraph, the Deputy Governor Gubana condoled the family of the late commissioner and the good people of Bade LGA over the great loss.

He also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and the family left behind to have the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Faruq Umar died at the age of 52 and was survived by two wives and six children