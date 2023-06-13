Ogun: PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate Attends Tribunal Session With Party Leaders

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for deputy governor, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, on Tuesday, attended the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Joining Akinlade were other key PDP figures, including the state chairman, Alh. Sikirulahi Ogundele, the Party Secretary, Dr Sunday Solarin, and the Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole.

This event followed the tribunal’s first session last week, marking a continuation of its deliberations.

Naija News understands that the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu is currently outside the country over the alleged threat to his life.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has charged the Adebutu, for allegedly buying votes during the 18 March elections in the state.

In a suit brought by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice before an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta, nine other persons associated with the PDP were also charged.

In a separate suit it filed at the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the government also charged two others for allegedly aiding Adebutu to commit the alleged offence.

The two suits were filed on Thursday, 2 June, by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, M. B. Abubakar; Aderonke Imana, an assistant Chief State Counsel, and Sani Bagudu, a Senior Counsel at the Department of Public Prosecution of the Federation, on behalf of the AGF and Minister of Justice.