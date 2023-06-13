Kwara Assembly Re-elects Danladi As Speaker

A member of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Ilesha/Gwanra State Constituency, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, has emerged as the Speaker of the House.

Naija News understands that 38-year-old Danladi, who was the Speaker of the 9th Assembly emerged unopposed during the inauguration of the House on Tuesday, June 13.

He was nominated by Zakari Danbaba from Kaiama State Constituency and seconded by Arinola Lawal from Ilorin East State Constituency.

Ojo Oyebode Olayiwola from Oke-Ogun State Constituency (Oyun Local Government) also emerged as Deputy Speaker.

He was also nominated by Rasaq Owolabi from Oke-Ode State Constituency.

10th NASS: Kwara Member-elect Nominates Wase For Speaker

The outgoing Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase has been nominated for the position of the Speaker of the House in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the member-elect from Kwara State, Tijjani Kayode Ismail, nominated Wase for the seat and it was seconded by Ali Muhammed from Nasarawa State.

Wase accepted the nomination.

Wase is one of the aggrieved speakership aspirants who have kicked against the leadership zoning plan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the next Assembly, which favours Tajudeen Abbas.