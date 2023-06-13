10th NASS: Kwara Member-elect Nominates Wase For Speaker

The outgoing Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase has been nominated for the position of the Speaker of the House in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the member-elect from Kwara State, Tijjani Kayode Ismail, nominated Wase for the seat and it was seconded by Ali Muhammed from Nasarawa State.

Wase accepted the nomination.

Wase is one of the aggrieved speakership aspirants who have kicked against the leadership zoning plan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the next Assembly, which favours Tajudeen Abbas.