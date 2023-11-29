House Of Reps Appoint Wase, Doguwa, Betara, Others As Regional Caucus Leaders

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has appointed some lawmakers as regional and zonal leaders to deepen legislative engagement among members of the 10th Assembly.

During Tuesday’s plenary session, the Speaker announced the appointments of Zonal, State and Regional leaders on the floor of the House.

Zonal Leaders

Abbas announced the former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, as the Zonal Leader of the North Central Caucus and Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara as Leader of the North East Caucus.

The Speaker also named Hon. Sada Soli as the Leader of the North-West Caucus, while Hon. James Abiodun Faleke emerged as the Leader of the South-West Caucus in the 10th Assembly.

Similarly, Hon. Iduma Igariwey emerged as the Leader of the South East Caucus and Hon. Frederick Agbedi was also announced as the Leader of the South-South Caucus.

Regional Leaders

While announcing the names of the appointees for the Regional Caucuses, the Speaker appointed the former Majority Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, as Regional Leader of the North.

Similarly, Abbas appointed Hon. Nicholas Mutu as the Regional Leader of the South.

In the bid to conclude the process, Speaker Abbas urged all the remaining State Caucuses to submit the list of other Nominees to fill up available slots.