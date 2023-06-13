Cross River House Of Assembly Gets New Speaker

Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem has emerged as the new speaker of the 10th Cross River State House of Assembly.

Naija News understands that the lawmaker representing Ikom II State Constituency was elected for the position unopposed on Tuesday, June 13.

Also, Hon Sylvester Agabi representing Obudu State Constituency was elected Deputy Speaker.

Meanwhile, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Jibrin Ismail Falgore, was elected as the new speaker for Kano State 10th House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the member-elect representing the Rogo constituency in the state assembly won the election unopposed on Tuesday when lawmakers cast their lots.

Falgore was nominated by Lawal Hussaini (Dala/NNPP), with his nomination seconded by a member-elect from the opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Ali Kachako (Takai).

Similarly, the member-elect from Rimingado/Tofa state constituency, Muhammad Bello Butubutu of the ruling NNPP, emerged as the deputy speaker unopposed.

He was nominated by Zubairu Hamza Masu (Sumaila/NNPP), and his nomination was seconded by a member of the opposition party (APC) from the Gwarzo state assembly constituency.

Following the outcome of the 2023 general elections, NNPP had the majority of the Kano State assembly with 26 members-elect while the APC had 14 members-elect, making up 40 members for the assembly.