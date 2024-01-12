Supreme Court: Security Beefed Up As Kano, Plateau, Five Other Govs Know Fate Today

As the Supreme Court gears up to deliver final judgements on governorship disputes in seven states on Friday, there has been a notable increase in security measures across these regions.

This heightened security response comes in anticipation of the reactions that will follow the court’s decisions, which will conclusively determine the governors of these states.

In recent days, the apex court has already issued final decisions on several governorship cases, with the winners moving forward.

However, the simultaneous resolution of disputes in eight states, Kano, Plateau, Lagos, Zamfara, Bauchi, Cross River, and Ebonyi has captivated the attention of millions of Nigerians.

There is considerable interest in the outcomes and how they will impact the political landscape of these states.

The decision to deliver verdicts on multiple states on the same day is unprecedented and has led to heightened tensions and security concerns.

Authorities are taking proactive steps to ensure peace and order are maintained during and after the announcement of the judgements.

These governorship tussles have been closely watched, with parties and supporters on both sides eagerly awaiting the Supreme Court’s rulings.

Kano

In Kano, the Commissioner of Police, Muhammadu Usaini Gumel, told newsmen after meeting with other security chiefs, that they have adequate manpower to deal with any unforeseen circumstances.

He said, “We have mobilized sufficient armed personnel to provide security at all flashpoints including political parties’ offices, the state government house, INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) headquarters, banks/commercial areas, mosques, churches, recreation centres and motor parks before, during and after the judgment.”

Asked whether a curfew could likely be imposed on the state, Gumel said “that won’t be necessary”, but warned that security agencies will not allow hoodlums to take advantage of jubilation to loot people’s property.

Suleiman Husseini Kahutu, a tea seller at Zoo Road, said he prays that the truth prevails and for Kano to remain peaceful.

A civil servant who spoke on condition of anonymity with Daily Trust, said, “People are after what to eat. Look at the price of rice and maize today. All these politicians are the same, why should someone waste his time for them.”

Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Hashimu Dungurawa, said, “We are very hopeful of victory and favourable judgement by God’s grace. And as I speak to you, I am in Abuja.”

All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary in the state, Ahmad Aruwa said, “Insha Allahu, victory is ours because of our faith in God and the strong pieces of evidence we presented before the court. The judgements of the two lower courts are there to speak for us.”

Plateau

In Plateau State high expectations are brewing among residents of Plateau State, especially party supporters, following the confirmation that the Supreme Court will deliver judgement on the governorship election today.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Okoro J. Alawari, had on Monday assured citizens of a peaceful atmosphere during and after the judgement, calling on all and sundry to cooperate with the police.

Jerry Nungi, a resident of Jos, who spoke with the platform said, “I am confident the judgement will come and pass without any violence. We have seen security everywhere and we are hopeful nothing bad will happen.”

Zamfara

The Police Public Relations Officer, Zamfara State Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, in a chat with Daily Trust confirmed that adequate arrangements have been made to protect lives and properties before and after the verdict.

He said, “We have deployed our personnel to strategic places within the state capital and major towns. We are fully ready to avert any attempt meant to disrupt the existing peace and harmony in the state.”

Also, heavily armed soldiers were deployed to the personal residence of the immediate past governor of the state and now Minister of State for Defence, Muhammad Bello Matawalle located along Gusau Road and other places in the state capital.

Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said they had provided adequate security to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order ahead of the Supreme Court judgement.

He said, “We are not anticipating any problem in Lagos, but as a proactive measure, the Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade has ordered the deployment of more men to the streets.

“Aside, he has also ordered increased police visibility around key public institutions, areas that are known for Crime”

Cross Rivers

The Police commissioner in Cross River State, Grimah Gyogon said they do not usually disclose their strategies to contain crimes or unrest.

He said, “The command has already taken everything into account.”

Story continues below advertisement

A community leader in Calabar South, Ekamba Cobham, said there was no tension in the state ahead of the verdict of the Supreme Court.