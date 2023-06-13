Senate President, Akpabio Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock

The freshly elected 10th Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is currently at the State House to visit President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio, representing the Akwa Ibom constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed victory in a close race, with a margin of 66 votes against 43 over Abdulaziz Yari, APC’s representative from Zamfara.

Two other candidates, Orji Uzor-Kalu, a former governor from Abia, and Osita Izunaso from Imo, both APC members, withdrew from the competition after discussions with the APC and the President.

In a related development, Akpabio on Tuesday, swore in senators-elect to the 10th National Assembly.

Akpabio would control the affair of the Senate after taking over from Ahmad Lawan who led the 9th Senate.

Meanwhile, 109 senatorial districts will be represented in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged as the majority party in the Senate with 59 members-elect.

The next biggest party in the Red Chamber is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which now has 36 senators-elect.

While the Labour Party (LP) has the seats of eight senatorial districts, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have two seats each.

The Young Progressives Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have one seat each.