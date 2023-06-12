Shehu Sani Recounts Prison Experience, Shares Photos In Aba, Kirikiri Cell

On Monday, former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, recounted his awful experience at two correctional centres in Nigeria.

In a Twitter post in reaction to the June 12 anniversary of Democracy Day in Nigeria, Sani recalled being arrested and locked up in prison for allegedly managing an unlawful society.

“June 12 anniversary; While I was serving a life sentence for the charges of ‘managing an unlawful society” (The Campaign for Democracy) and treason; On the left was in J-ward, Aba Prison, Abia State. On the right was in block 2 Cell, Kiri Kiri Prison Lagos,” the former lawmaker wrote on the microblogging platform.

See the photos share by Senator Sani below:

Speaking at an earlier interview, Senator Sani shared his worries over the continuous detention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Sani stated that he has stayed in prison for a long time and was not in support of the Federal Government’s action of keeping the activist in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for such a long time.

The Senator argued that if the country was indeed law-abiding, the court’s order to acquit Kanu should have been respected.

“As a prisoner who has stayed so long in prison, there is no way a person like me will support an open breach of the constitution and a violation of fundamental human rights.

“A court has given an order for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, and if we are a law-abiding country and committed to the rule of law, we should respect the law.

“One of the problems we have in Nigeria today is the separatists’ agitation in the South Eastern part of Nigeria. If you go to the background of all those separatists, you will see that there was a time in their history when they believed in the indivisibility of the country. Something must have happened along the way,” Sani said during an interview with Channels last Thursday.