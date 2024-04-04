Court Sentences Abuja Labourer To Prison Over Wire Theft

Advertisement

A labourer identified simply as Tile Dominic has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison by the Grade 1 Area Court in Lugbe, Abuja, for allegedly stealing an electric wire.

The presiding Judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, imposed this sentence despite Dominic pleading guilty to the charge against him.

Naija News understands that the judge also provided an alternative for Dominic to pay a fine of N20,000.

The prosecutor, Mr E. A. Nnamani, had informed the court that Dominic, a resident of New Nyanya in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, stole one roll of 1.5mm wire that belonged to a man known as Mr Johnson.

The theft took place on March 28. Nnamani further stated that Dominic attempted to steal more wire on March 29 but was apprehended. The prosecutor highlighted that this act of stealing violated Section 287 of the Penal Code.

It was revealed that Dominic was employed as a labourer on the NNPC Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, at the time of the offence.

On March 29, John Ogbache reported the matter at the Lugbe Police Station, as stated by Nnamani.

It was revealed that Dominic was in possession of the wire, and he confessed his guilt during the police investigation.

Meanwhile, the embattled President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, who is currently detained, has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that he does not have a criminal record.

Naija News reports that Bodejo, who was arrested for allegedly forming an armed militia that poses a threat to the nation’s unity, made this statement in a bail application submitted by his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN.

The Miyetti Allah leader also mentioned that he has been suffering from serious health issues while in custody.

The motion, dated March 28 and identified as charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/141/2024, requests the court to grant him bail on lenient terms until the case against him is heard and resolved.

On March 22, Bodejo, who was apprehended in Malia, Nasarawa State, on January 23 and held by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), appeared before Justice Ekwo for arraignment.

He faced a three-count charge related to terrorism.

The detained president of Miyetti Allah presented nine reasons for his bail request, arguing that the charges against him were eligible for bail.

“The defendant/applicant has no criminal record whatsoever,” he said.

According to his statement, his reputation is a testament not only to his reliability and credibility but also to his commitment to not flee if granted bail.

He claimed to have experienced serious health issues, which he considered an exceptional circumstance warranting bail.

Bodejo contended that according to Section 36 (5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), he is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Furthermore, he argued that the charges brought against him did not establish a prima facie case.

He assured the court that he would not obstruct the investigation or any further inquiries into the allegations against him.

The accused, who promised to always be present for his trial on time, expressed his willingness to provide suitable sureties as required by the court.

In a counter affidavit sworn by Noma Wando, a litigation clerk at the Department of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice, it was argued that the court should reject Bodejo’s request for bail.

Wando stated that Bodejo was facing charges related to terrorism, specifically the establishment of an ethnic militia in Nasarawa State, as well as involvement in activities that pose a threat to national security and public safety.

The official claimed that Bodejo had provided support, assistance, and transportation for activities linked to these offences, which are in violation of specific sections of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022.