My Doctor Has Advised Me Against Talking Too Much – Davido Speaks On Challenges Faced Due To Husky Voice

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has opened up struggles he has been facing concerning his voice.

He disclosed that he has often been criticised for his husky voice and he had to learn to control the problem so it does not affect his career.

Speaking via a chat with Nigerian-based music magazine, ‘The Native’ Davido recounted how he has lost his voice on several occasions before his performance.

He lamented that it is quite annoying for him when he is unable to use his voice and his doctor also advised him against non-essential verbal communication.

He said; “My doctor, at some point, advised me against non-essential verbal communication.

“Because my voice is already husky, when my voice goes it’s so annoying. I like to express myself and I speak a lot, so when I can’t talk, it’s annoying.

“It’s so uncomfortable when I have a show and my voice is not back, and I’m impatient so I’ll just be coughing.”

Davido released his first single, Back When in 2011, a song from his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, (2012). He rose to fame after releasing Dami Duro, the second track of the album.