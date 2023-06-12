June 12: Ogun Govt, Family Hold Prayer For Late MKO Abiola (Video)

The Ogun State Government and the family of the late acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, has held a prayer session to commemorate the day.

Naija News gathered that the special prayer was held at the late Abiola’s family house at Oke Agbo in Abeokuta, the state capital on Monday.

It was also learnt that in attendance to represent the state governor, Dapo Abiodun was his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele among other government officials and Islamic clerics.

Also in attendance were members of the extended family of the late business mogul, who asked that the ideals of democracy that the late philanthropist and politician stood for should be sustained.

The deputy governor in her remarks also pledged the promotion of good governance, accountability, and provision of critical infrastructure for the socio-economic development of the state.

Watch the video below.