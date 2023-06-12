Breaking: Imo APC Members Traveling To Abuja For 10th NASS Inauguration Die 

No fewer than three members of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) travelling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly slated for Tuesday have been confirmed dead in an auto crash on Monday.

Naija News gathered that along with those confirmed dead, others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to hospitals.

According to The Punch, the bus they were travelling in had a head-on collision with another bus at Agbor in Delta State.

While multiple sources confirmed three people were dead, the spokesperson for the APC in the state, Cajetan Duke, who also confirmed the incident, described it as sad.

He, however, said the party in the state had only confirmed two people dead and not three.

But it was learnt from sources that the three victims include two males from the Amaraku community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state and a female from the Ogbor community in the same LGA.

A party source, who pleaded anonymity, revealed the identity of the three dead people as the coordinators of the senator-elect for Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze, and the House of Representatives member-elect for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Miriam Onuoha.

The source said, “Three persons died while others who sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals. Their bus had a head-on collision with another bus and three persons, two males and a female, died. Two males from Amaraku community and a female from Ogbor community all in the Isiala Mbano LGA.

“They were travelling in two buses. It is a sad development. The party is saddened by the development. It is a sad commentary and we pray God accepts their souls.”